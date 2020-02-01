Robert S. Swinney Sells 268 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICUI opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.90. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $35,745,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

