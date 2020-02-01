Robert W. Baird Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $156.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.54. 824,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,938. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading