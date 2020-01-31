Robert W. Baird Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $248.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $213.83. 2,130,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. Stryker has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

