Robert W. Baird Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $110.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

