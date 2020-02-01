Robert W. Baird Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $239.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,714.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

