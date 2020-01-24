Robert W. Baird Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $348.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.79. 2,079,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,601,000 after purchasing an additional 79,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

