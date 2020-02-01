Robert W. Baird Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $650.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.35.

TSLA traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

