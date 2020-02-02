Robert W. Baird Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $340.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $319.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

