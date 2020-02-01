Robert W. Baird Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $173.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

