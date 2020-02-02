Robert W. Baird Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $118.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of DGX opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after buying an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,166,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

