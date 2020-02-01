Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,398,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

