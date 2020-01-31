Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $230.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FB. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

FB traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,330,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank grew its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 22,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

