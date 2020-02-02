Robert W. Baird Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $140.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5,818.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

