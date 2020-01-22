Robert Wares Buys 36,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,383,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,072,628.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

