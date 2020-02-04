Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,274,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,800.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares acquired 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares acquired 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

OM opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

