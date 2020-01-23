Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 326.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

