UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained