Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 375 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROG. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

