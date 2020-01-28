Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 324.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 328.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

