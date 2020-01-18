Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.78

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 949007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth $182,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

