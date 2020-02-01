Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Up 2.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.75 and last traded at $334.75, 2,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.03.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.69.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

