Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

RCKT stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 393,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,510. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks