Rockwell Automation Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,098,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

