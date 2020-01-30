Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.17. 1,122,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

