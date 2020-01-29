Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% to ~$6.83-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.70 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.17. 1,122,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,379. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

