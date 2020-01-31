Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. 58,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,146. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?