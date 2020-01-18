Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.92.

ROK traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $204.74. 579,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.70. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

