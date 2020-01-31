Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.66. 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

