Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce its Q1 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY20 guidance at $8.70-9.10 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROK opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks