Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 605,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 238.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth $137,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

