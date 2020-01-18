Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Up 0.4%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.80, 29,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 293,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMTI. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

