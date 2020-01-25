Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.63, 339,382 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 431,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $4,515,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

