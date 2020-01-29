Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKY. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 28,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,527. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $207.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

