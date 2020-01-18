Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

In other news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

