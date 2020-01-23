Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $6.90. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 15,434 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.78%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

