Rodney Aulick Sells 2,582 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.18 and a beta of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?