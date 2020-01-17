Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce sales of $204.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Rogers reported sales of $222.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $909.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $945.95 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $974.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,082. Rogers has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

