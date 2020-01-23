Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 111,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?