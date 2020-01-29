Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 329,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,626. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

