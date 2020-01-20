Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Rogers Communications has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

