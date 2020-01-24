Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.64 on Thursday, reaching C$66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.61. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.06 and a 52 week high of C$73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

