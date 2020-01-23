Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion.

In other news, Director Bonnie Brooks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares in the company, valued at C$394,025,575.

