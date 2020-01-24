Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

In related news, insider Rogers Control Trust bought 5,689,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$394,025,575. Also, Director Bonnie Brooks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, with a total value of C$74,256.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$475,671.56.

