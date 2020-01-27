Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Rogers stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $116.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com