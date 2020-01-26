Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers has a 12-month low of $116.69 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

