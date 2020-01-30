Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.17). Roku posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $38,638,294. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. 2,364,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. Roku has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

