Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $159.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. Roku has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

