Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59. Roku has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,416 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

