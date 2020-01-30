Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ROL opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Rollins has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?