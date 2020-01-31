Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.15.

ROL traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 1,787,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

